The Chargers announced their move to Los Angeles all of three days ago, and they’ve apparently already changed their main logo three times.

The day after announcing the upcoming move, they debuted something that suspiciously looked like a blatant rip-off of the Dodgers’ logo. After being widely derided on social media—until the NFL deleted the original tweet showing off the logo—they changed the color scheme:

And now they’re apparently going in a different direction, with a Twitter avatar that now displays a stylized “Los Angeles Chargers” sans lightning bolt imagery:



Farewell, sweet little bolt.

[H/T Michael Gehlken)