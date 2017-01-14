The Los Angeles Chargers Have Used Three Different Logos In Two DaysEmma BaccellieriToday 3:10pmFiled to: los angeles chargerssan diego chargerslogosnfl922EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Via @Chargers The Chargers announced their move to Los Angeles all of three days ago, and they’ve apparently already changed their main logo three times. Advertisement The day after announcing the upcoming move, they debuted something that suspiciously looked like a blatant rip-off of the Dodgers’ logo. After being widely derided on social media—until the NFL deleted the original tweet showing off the logo—they changed the color scheme: And now they’re apparently going in a different direction, with a Twitter avatar that now displays a stylized “Los Angeles Chargers” sans lightning bolt imagery: Farewell, sweet little bolt. Advertisement [H/T Michael Gehlken)Recommended StoriesLos Angeles Chargers Unveil New LogoAngry Fan Throws Eggs At Chargers' HeadquartersNo One Wants You, Dean SpanosReply92 repliesLeave a reply