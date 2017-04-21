Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

The Mets are all broken, and they’re exhibiting an impressive range of maladies all at one time. Manager Terry Collins ran through the list of injuries currently afflicting his team today, and it took him quite a while:

Here’s the current list:

Jacob deGrom: can’t move his head due to a stiff neck(?) and is having his scheduled start pushed back; Matt Harvey will start tonight.



Yoenis Cespedes: felt some hamstring pain yesterday and is sitting out Friday’s game in the hopes he won’t have to go to the DL.



Asdrubal Cabrera: something going on with his leg.



Wilmer Flores: infection in his knee, staying in hospital for now; was placed on retroactive 10-day.



Lucas Duda: hyperextended his elbow on a throw; placed on 10-day.



Travis d’Arnaud: wrist injury; day-to-day.



That leaves Neil Walker, Jose Reyes, Curtis Granderson, and Jay Bruce as the only starters left standing for tonight’s game against the Nationals. It should be a good one!