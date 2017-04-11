Photo: Ann Heisenfelt/AP

The Minnesota Timberwolves are scheduled to unveil their new logo during halftime of tonight’s game against the Thunder. However, the logo was leaked this morning after a Reddit user was served an ad on the Minneapolis Star-Tribune’s website.

Image via Reddit

The team hasn’t confirmed the legitimacy of the leaked logo, but sports logo guy Conrad Burry of SportsLogos.net confirmed that the Star-Tribune’s website also served him the ad. It has since been pulled.

I don’t like this vaguely neon shade of green, and it looks like Karl-Anthony Towns isn’t too thrilled by it either. 

