Photo Credit: Julio Cortez/AP Images

Ever since he somehow survived Larry Nance, Jr. dropping a piano on his head, Brook Lopez has been biding his time, waiting patiently for an opportunity to earn his soul back from the basketball gods. That time came in the third quarter of Friday night’s game against the Miami Heat; in related news, Rodney McGruder is now in the market for a soul of his own.

One more time, in all its AP glory:



The Nets lost 108-99, dropping them to 9-45 on the year. But hey, nice block.

