Photo: Bill Kostroun/AP

Sometimes it really does feel like the NFL is a company dedicated to punishment, with the occasional football game. Skins receiver DeSean Jackson revealed through Instagram Wednesday that he was fined for wearing customized cleats. Jackson argued that the shoes displayed his team colors, although that probably won’t work if he’s going to appeal:

In the comments of Jackson’s photo, Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said the league fined him for the cleats (seen in the photo atop this article) he wore as a tribute to the late NBA sideline reporter Craig Sager:

My Cause, My Cleats is over, guys. Focus on playing bad Thursday games on short rest in snazzy special-edition uniforms.

