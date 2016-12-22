The NFL Season Is Just A Bunch Of Fashion Fines With Occasional Football GamesSamer KalafToday 12:55pmFiled to: nfl caresdesean jacksonodell beckham jr.nflfinescleats514EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Bill Kostroun/AP Sometimes it really does feel like the NFL is a company dedicated to punishment, with the occasional football game. Skins receiver DeSean Jackson revealed through Instagram Wednesday that he was fined for wearing customized cleats. Jackson argued that the shoes displayed his team colors, although that probably won’t work if he’s going to appeal:In the comments of Jackson’s photo, Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said the league fined him for the cleats (seen in the photo atop this article) he wore as a tribute to the late NBA sideline reporter Craig Sager: My Cause, My Cleats is over, guys. Focus on playing bad Thursday games on short rest in snazzy special-edition uniforms.Recommended StoriesThe NFL Lets Players Be Creative Only When It Makes The League Look GoodThe NFL Will Exploit Your Dead Mom But Not Let You Celebrate HerPanthers' Josh Norman Fined For Patriotic Cleats During "Salute To Service" GameSamer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply51 repliesLeave a reply