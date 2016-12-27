Here’s LaMelo Ball, brother of Lonzo Ball and 2019 recruit prospect in his own right, doing something dirty as hell for his Chino Hills (Calif.) HS team in a tournament over the weekend.



Rude! (And awesome. I want all kids reading this to immediately start taking dumb shots on the off-chance your highlight goes viral and makes Deadspin. Isn’t that much more valuable than team play or listening to your coach? Yes. It is.)

Ball’s verbally committed to UCLA, and you can read a little more about him here. Or just watch this video. If there’s a bad spot on the court to pull up from, LaMelo Ball hasn’t found it.