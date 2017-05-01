The Patriots drafted only four players this weekend—although a few of their original draft picks did result in talent via trades—but like every other team, they sifted through the pool of leftover undrafted free agents. These signings might not make the 53-man roster, but they certainly have the look of Patriots.

Meet Cody Hollister, a wide receiver from Arkansas. And meet his twin brother, Jacob, a tight end from Wyoming. They love Jesus, and each other:

Surely, it can’t get any better than signing the Hollister twins, who resemble the result of splitting a Sage Northcutt atom.

No, wait—someone in my ear is telling me the Patriots also signed a Harvard lineman named Max Rich:

Congratulations to Cody, Jacob, and Max. The Patriots truly are an elite organization.