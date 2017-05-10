Now that the draft has come and gone without a Jimmy Garoppolo trade, it’s time to wonder what the Patriots’ end game is here. Because they’re going to have one big-ass decision to make in the months ahead. Tom E. Curran of CSN New England calls what’s potentially brewing in Foxboro “a tsunami,” and he’s not wrong—depending on what the Patriots really think of Garoppolo.
Advertisement
Tom Brady, a marvel just three months removed from the masterful comeback that earned him his fifth Super Bowl ring, will still be the Patriots’ quarterback this fall. So don’t worry about that. Brady’s contract also doesn’t expire until after the 2019 season, so he would seem to have three years of remaining job security, and besides the Patriots certainly wouldn’t cut Tawmmy Fahkin’ Brady, would they? Well ...
Brady turns 40 in August, and for however long he may think he can keep stopping the clock by eating rabbit food, Father Time eventually wins. The Pats will soon have to plan for life after Brady, which is why their biggest question going forward will be: Do they think Garoppolo is their future franchise quarterback? The nightmare scenario—having to decide while Brady is still as effective as ever—looks like it’s coming true. So the answer may have to come before the 2017 season is out.