The Pawtucket Red Sox have spent the better part of two years involved in discussions about the possibility of moving the team—first to Providence; then maybe out to Massachusetts, in Worcester or Springfield; potentially just to a new stadium in Pawtucket.

There’s at least one group, however, that’s invested in moving the Red Sox’s Triple-A affiliate to Worcester. Invested enough to send the team about 9,000 postcards with a picture of a proposed stadium for them in Massachusetts’ second-largest city.

A story in yesterday’s Worcester Telegram & Gazette mentioned these postcards as an aside in a discussion of what it would take for Worcester to get Triple-A baseball. Bill Wanless, the team’s vice president of communications and community relations, shared a few more details. The postcards started coming en masse last winter and continued trickling in throughout the baseball season, he said. All 9,000 of them feature a drawing of the proposed stadium. While the PawSox don’t know exactly who started sending them, they’ve kept every single one and are “flattered” by the support.

