Okay so the Nashville Predators upset the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round of the NHL playoffs, and Gnash, the Preds’ mascot that has an official Twitter account for some reason, is angry that nobody at ESPN predicted the upset:



Hockey is a sport that has already given the world scores of, uh, memorable moments on Twitter, but I don’t think any of those moments made my eyebrows rise as high as they did when I read “please stick to basketball and social issues.” Gnash, what are you getting at, man?