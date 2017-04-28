The Raiders took Ohio State CB Gareon Conley with the 24th pick of last night NFL Draft, much lower than he was expected to go a week ago, and much higher than many teams were willing to take him. Conley is the subject of a rape investigation in Cleveland, and it’s pretty exhausting that, yet again, things like this are a standard part of the discussion of draft value.
Conley, 21, is named as a suspect in a police report detailing the events at a downtown Cleveland hotel in the early morning of April 9. According to Conley’s accuser, she refused to participate in group sex, so Conley pulled down her pants and sexually assaulted her. According to Conley’s friends, who were in the room, there was no sexual contact at all. Conley has not spoken to police; the woman had a rape kit taken at a hospital.