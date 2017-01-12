Photo: David Richard/AP

The Los Angeles Rams have chosen 30-year-old Sean McVay as their next head coach. The team announced the hiring today:



McVay was previously Washington’s offensive coordinator. He is also the grandson of former 49ers vice president John McVay, who worked in the team’s front office with coach Bill Walsh in the 1980s.

McVay, who turns 31 later this month, will be the youngest head coach in NFL history. Lane Kiffin had been the youngest when he took a job with the Oakland Raiders at 31. Be prepared for every Rams broadcast to marvel at how young this guy is.

The Rams, who have just three players over 30 on the league’s youngest roster (as of the season’s start), have only one player older than McVay: 31-year-old defensive end William Hayes. McVay’s hoping to bring experience to his coaching staff, however: