Adrian Peterson’s long exile has ended in New Orleans. After trying very hard to drum up interest—and finding few takers—the former greatest running back in the world will find himself in a timeshare, on a relatively cheap contract. It can’t be what Peterson was hoping to sign, but from a pure football perspective, if there’s a system that’ll make the 32-year-old Peterson a productive back, the Saints have it.
The Saints Have The Right Offense For Adrian Peterson
