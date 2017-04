I recognize that the most intense form of intimacy is asking someone to watch a four-minute video online. But...watch this video.

Rube Goldberg machines are self-evidently the peak of human creation, but this clip—from Japanese educational kids show PythagoraSwitch—is made almost unbearably charming with the addition of a storyline. I apologize that you’ll be humming the Biisuke song for the next hour.