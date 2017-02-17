The Sports Highlight Of The Day Is These Four Girls Vs. A RatBarry PetcheskyToday 5:02pmFiled to: sports highlight of the dayratsanimals7415EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkI promise you that you will see no greater display of strategy or teamwork, and no stronger joy of victory, than these girls getting a rat out of their upstairs bathroom:Steven Stamkos could not complete a crisper one-timer than whoever was downstairs with the broom.Recommended StoriesThe Sports Highlight Of The Day Is This DogBaby Iguana Vs. Sea Snakes Is The Wildest Sports Highlight Of The DayHere's The Best Sports Highlight Of The DayBarry Petcheskybarryp@deadspin.com@barryDeputy editor | DeadspinReply74 repliesLeave a reply