I promise you that you will see no greater display of strategy or teamwork, and no stronger joy of victory, than these girls getting a rat out of their upstairs bathroom:

Steven Stamkos could not complete a crisper one-timer than whoever was downstairs with the broom.

Recommended Stories

The Sports Highlight Of The Day Is This Dog
Baby Iguana Vs. Sea Snakes Is The Wildest Sports Highlight Of The Day
Here's The Best Sports Highlight Of The Day