The Sports Highlight Of The Day Is This Wrestling Tyke's Bemused Shrug Kevin Draper16 minutes agoGIF They say that discretion is the better part of valor, and boy did this little wrestling boy have a whole lot of discretion. All his helpless opponent can do is shrug towards the crowd.So why did he run away? "I don't know," he told his mother, "but it was silly."