Warriors head coach Steve Kerr’s joke at the expense of White House press secretary Sean Spicer and the Trump administration’s embrace of “alternative facts” seems to have inspired others to get in on the roast. The sports people are crackin’ jokes and we are loving it.



Gregg Popovich already gave us an anti-Trump speech this week, so you know he brought it (via the New York Daily News):

“Kawhi (Leonard) is out with an injury that’s not really an injury, but hopefully it will heal quickly,” Popovich said, before jokingly adding, “That’s a figurative statement. It sounds like some of the things that are going on politically in the world. I apologize. I just gave an alternative fact. I shouldn’t have done that. But it wasn’t a lie, so don’t try to pin that on me. I’m tired of you guys pinning that on me.”

Ha! Got ‘em.

How about you, Brad Stevens, you want in on this?

Hell yeah, man.

Uh oh, here comes Tennessee basketball:

And here’s one from Saturday’s game between the Stars and Capitals:

Solid burns, everyone. Please keep it up.