The Lakers have won four games in a row, which is good news if you are a Lakers fan that derives some happiness from each individual win, and very bad news if you are a Lakers fan who would prefer that the team have its best chance at keeping a lottery pick this year.
You know the song and dance by now: If the Lakers’ lottery pick is in the top three, they get to keep it; if it falls out of the top three, they have to give it to the Sixers. The Lakers are keenly aware of this, which is why last week they did just about everything in their power to lose to the Spurs, but somehow still won.