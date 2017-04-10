Then they beat the Kings on Friday, and last night they squeaked by the T-Wolves thanks to a game-winning buzzer-beater from D’Angelo Russell:

The Lakers weren’t quite as blatant about trying to lose last night as they were against the Spurs last week, though Metta World Peace, Thomas Robinson, and Tyler Ennis all played heavy minutes, and Russell’s winner only came after Peace took the first crack at it and bricked a three form the corner.

The Lakers are now one win “behind” the Suns in the wins column with two games left to play, but aren’t in danger of losing the third spot to the Sixers, who have won 28 this year. The Suns only have one more the play, so the best the Lakers can hope for is a tie, at which point the two teams will split the difference in ping pong balls. But if the Lakers win one of their next two games, they’ll go in with a 47-percent chance at landing in the top three rather than the 56-percent chance they could have had by securing sole possession of the second-worst record in the league.

Is nine percentage points worth a strong run of play to finish the year and a thrilling moment from D’Angelo Russell? Ask the Lakers after May 16.