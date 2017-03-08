The Tennis Dogs Are Snatching Balls And Dropping DungGiri Nathan27 minutes agoFiled to: tennisbrazil opendogsomg puppies82EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThe Brazil Open brought rescue dogs on court to retrieve tennis balls, in an effort to promote local animal shelters in Sao Paulo. Just like last year, the practice—like the dogs—was very good. This year’s crop of pups: Cindy, Nanda, Pretinha, Mia, Arlete and Ovelha. I couldn’t tell you which one of them was caught enriching the clay. Recommended StoriesThe Indian Wells Men's Draw Is One Big ClusterfuckTennis Player Serves Underhand, Wins TournamentWill Serena Williams Be Ready For The French Open?Giri Nathangiri.nathan@deadspin.com@girrelevantWriterReply8 repliesLeave a reply