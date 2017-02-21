The Trade Deadline, In One ActGiri NathanToday 2:06pmFiled to: hot fucking stovenbatrade deadlineboston celticsisaiah thomascarmelo anthonyandre drummond509EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Setting: The clown-ass internet. Advertisement Time: Ongoing.Enter an NBA STAR, an NBA PLAYER, a TEAM SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNT, a TEAM EXECUTIVE and the THE DANG MEDIA. NBA STARTHE DANG MEDIATEAM SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTTHE DANG MEDIA TEAM EXECUTIVENBA PLAYER THE DANG MEDIA Don’t ever let anyone tell you that the NBA isn’t the best, dumbest sports league on the planet.Recommended StoriesThe DeMarcus Cousins Trade May Have Set Us Up For A Spicy Trade DeadlineWho Else Could Have Made A Play For DeMarcus Cousins?The Sacramento Kings Deserve All The Failures To ComeGiri Nathangiri.nathan@deadspin.com@girrelevantWriterReply50 repliesLeave a reply