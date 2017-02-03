Photo: Jae Hong/AP

Attention, attention: The United States Men’s National Team is cool again, just in time for spring break. Bruce Arena has released the team from the authoritarian hold of Jürgen Klinsmann and he’s ready to burn this motherfucker down.



The USMNT is hosting Jamaica for a friendly today against the Reggae Boyz (their nickname, not mine) and Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl just dropped a big profile of new boss Bruce Arena. This is Arena’s second time around as USMNT coach, and he speaks to Wahl about all manner of stratagems to get the USMNT out of their “ugly” World Cup qualifying situation. It appears that Arena is going to be a far different type of manager than Klinsmann. Specifically, he’s ready to let our boys have more fun.

In Arena’s camp there are no curfews (as Klinsmann had), and agents are allowed in the team hotel lobby (after being banned by Klinsmann). In January, players were required to attend team breakfast and lunch but were free to go out on their own for dinner. Arena essentially has two rules: Be on time, and no cellphones at team meals. “I don’t think that being called into the national team means you need to be locked in prison for 30 days,” he cracks. “What’s the point of that? Are we going to change their diet and habits for the next 300 days of the year? If you go out and have a beer, the world isn’t over. And I have no interest in sitting in a hotel lobby, checking on curfews and all that other s—-. I have enough headaches to deal with.”

Who wants to do some shots?

