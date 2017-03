The Warriors rolled into San Antonio last night, spotted the Spurs a 3-22 advantage, and still won 110-98, holding Kawhi Leonard to 7-for-20 shooting and repeatedly exposing Tony Parker, David Lee, and Pau Gasol as defensive liabilities. The night before, they beat the Rockets 113-106 in Houston, keeping James Harden to a paltry 5-for-20 shooting night. Those are the second and third best teams in the league, respectively.

The Warriors have gone 9-0 over the last three weeks, also notching double digit victories over the Magic, Bucks, Thunder, Mavericks, Kings, and Grizzlies. They now lead the Spurs by 3.5 games, and with six of their last seven at home, are all but assured of home court advantage throughout the playoffs. The team also announced yesterday that Kevin Durant was progressing well, and it seems likely he’ll return in time for the last few regular season games.

Despite Adam Silver sending a memo warning teams about resting star players—and all of the bleating about the practice by talk radio hucksters—the Warriors are clearly benefitting from being fresh. Their last loss was at the end of a seven-cities-in-twelve-days stretch, when they sat all of their stars against San Antonio. That gave them three days off in a row, their longest stretch since the All-Star break, and the team is clearly playing with more energy.