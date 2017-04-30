Via NBA

The Wizards are not here to fuck around. They opened Game 1 of their second-round series against the Celtics with a ridiculous 16-0 run, starting things off with 7-of-10 shooting while outrebounding Boston 9-0. That was due in large part to Marcin Gortat, who scored nine and looked better than he did in any part of the series against the Hawks, and John Wall, who was dazzling as ever while dishing out five assists and scoring seven in that opening run.

The Celtics, for their part, started the game on 0-8 shooting, and they only broke their scoreless drought with a set of Isaiah Thomas free throws. Though they managed to cut the lead to 38-24 by the end of the quarter, they only shot 38 percent—much of that provided by Thomas, who was 3-of-3 from beyond the arc and scored a full half of the team’s first-quarter points. (Despite losing a tooth.)

Update (3:35 p.m.): The Wizards were indeed here to fuck around! I regret the error.