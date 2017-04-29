Photo Credit: Julie Jacobson/AP

Down by as many as eight runs at their lowest point last night, the Yankees managed to pull off quite the comeback against the Orioles—going from being down 9-1 in the sixth to winning 14-11 in the tenth.

Such a performance required the first grand slam of Jacoby Ellsbury’s career, a Matt Holliday walk-off shot, three different members of the Orioles bullpen giving up three runs apiece in outings that each lasted an inning or less, and one absolutely monster dong by Aaron Judge.

Sure, no one needs Statcast to understand that Judge just crushed that poor ball, and the “Statcast era” is still quite young—this is the third season that the system has been in every park. But Judge’s home run and its record exit velocity of 119.38 miles per hour are regardless pretty damn marvelous in and of themselves.