There Wasn't Anything George Hill Could Do About This LeBron DunkLaura WagnerToday 9:33pmFiled to: Highlight reelLeBron JamesDunksNBAbasketballCleveland Cavaliersgeorge hill342EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink In the fourth quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ win over the Utah Jazz on Thursday, LeBron James blew past George Hill to throw down a thundering one-handed slam.Afterwards Hill just stands there looking around, with upturned palms, like there was nothing he could’ve done. And there probably wasn’t; I’d feel bad for him if watching James violently dunk on people wasn’t so much dang fun.Recommended StoriesHow In The World Did LeBron Make This Pass?LeBron Creates Murderous Art With Thundering One-Handed DunkCavaliers Show Off Everything That's Terrifying About Their Offense In One PlayLaura WagnerStaff writerReply34 repliesLeave a reply