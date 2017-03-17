There Were Only Two FCC Viewer Complaints About The Super Bowl, But Hoo Boy This First OneBarry PetcheskyToday 4:55pmFiled to: fccsuper bowl linflsuper bowllady gaga1774EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF As usual, we FOIAed the Federal Communications Commission for viewer complaints about the Super Bowl, specifically Lady Gaga’s halftime show. Good news! Only two people were offended enough to write in. Bad news—Here’s one of them: It seems possible, perhaps probable, that someone is taking the piss here, and maybe even registered this complaint specifically for our eyes. If so: we see you. Advertisement The second one appears more legit. And at least they enjoyed Gaga’s show. Recommended Stories Wait, Did You Realize Lady Gaga's Rooftop Bit Was Prerecorded? Sex And Dead Children: Every FCC Viewer Complaint About The Super Bowl"A Women Kissing A Nerd," "Beyonce Girating Her Vagina," And Other Angry Complaints To The FCC About The Super BowlHere Are Some Angry Letters People Sent To The FCC After M.I.A. Flipped Off The Super BowlAmerica Hates Male Nipples: FCC Viewer Complaints About The Super BowlEvery FCC Complaint About Miley Cyrus's VMA TwerkingBarry Petcheskybarryp@deadspin.com@barryDeputy editor | DeadspinReply177 repliesLeave a reply