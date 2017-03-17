GIF

As usual, we FOIAed the Federal Communications Commission for viewer complaints about the Super Bowl, specifically Lady Gaga’s halftime show. Good news! Only two people were offended enough to write in. Bad news—Here’s one of them:

It seems possible, perhaps probable, that someone is taking the piss here, and maybe even registered this complaint specifically for our eyes. If so: we see you.

The second one appears more legit. And at least they enjoyed Gaga’s show.