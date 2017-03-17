GIF

As usual, we FOIAed the Federal Communications Commission for viewer complaints about the Super Bowl, specifically Lady Gaga’s halftime show. Good news! Only two people were offended enough to write in. Bad news—Here’s one of them:

It seems possible, perhaps probable, that someone is taking the piss here, and maybe even registered this complaint specifically for our eyes. If so: we see you.

Advertisement

The second one appears more legit. And at least they enjoyed Gaga’s show.

Recommended Stories

Wait, Did You Realize Lady Gaga's Rooftop Bit Was Prerecorded? 
Sex And Dead Children: Every FCC Viewer Complaint About The Super Bowl
"A Women Kissing A Nerd," "Beyonce Girating Her Vagina," And Other Angry Complaints To The FCC About The Super Bowl
Here Are Some Angry Letters People Sent To The FCC After M.I.A. Flipped Off The Super Bowl
America Hates Male Nipples: FCC Viewer Complaints About The Super Bowl
Every FCC Complaint About Miley Cyrus's VMA Twerking