Via Georgia Aquarium

‘Tis the weekend for highlight reels interspersed with clips of screaming fans set to bad arena rock music; do not waste your time on those. If you must use a video to prepare yourself for the Super Bowl, let that video be this one—seals and otters and penguins and a beluga whale, among many adorable others, cheering on the Falcons from their home at the Georgia Aquarium.

The denizens of the New England Aquarium apparently do not have a corresponding passion for the Patriots, but they produce some great videos nonetheless. (See: this newborn fur seal pup’s starring role.)

Go marine animals!