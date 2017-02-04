These Beautiful Aquarium Creatures Star In The Only Good Super Bowl Hype VideoEmma BaccellieriToday 12:45pmFiled to: very good animalsaquariumssuper bowl153EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Via Georgia Aquarium ‘Tis the weekend for highlight reels interspersed with clips of screaming fans set to bad arena rock music; do not waste your time on those. If you must use a video to prepare yourself for the Super Bowl, let that video be this one—seals and otters and penguins and a beluga whale, among many adorable others, cheering on the Falcons from their home at the Georgia Aquarium. The denizens of the New England Aquarium apparently do not have a corresponding passion for the Patriots, but they produce some great videos nonetheless. (See: this newborn fur seal pup’s starring role.) Advertisement Go marine animals! Recommended StoriesWhat Time Does "What Time Does The Superbowl Start?" Start?The Darkest Super BowlYour Super Bowl LI Tecmo Super Bowl Simulation Is LiveReply15 repliesLeave a reply