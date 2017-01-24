Photo: Matt Slocum/AP

DeAndre Jordan stands to have his production decline as much as anyone on the Clippers in Chris Paul’s absence. Jordan is Paul’s primary alley-oop muse, and his offensive rebounding skills are a lot less handy without Paul’s penetration. However, that has nothing to do with Jordan airmailing two free throws in the third quarter of the Clippers-Sixers game. Take that, Joakim Noah.



Jordan ended the game, which L.A. lost to the suddenly competent Sixers, with 20 boards, but he went just 4-for-12 from the free throw line.