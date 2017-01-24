These DeAndre Jordan Free Throws Are High ArtPatrick RedfordToday 9:38pmFiled to: lowlight reelLos Angeles Clippersnbadeandre jordan351EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Matt Slocum/AP DeAndre Jordan stands to have his production decline as much as anyone on the Clippers in Chris Paul’s absence. Jordan is Paul’s primary alley-oop muse, and his offensive rebounding skills are a lot less handy without Paul’s penetration. However, that has nothing to do with Jordan airmailing two free throws in the third quarter of the Clippers-Sixers game. Take that, Joakim Noah.Jordan ended the game, which L.A. lost to the suddenly competent Sixers, with 20 boards, but he went just 4-for-12 from the free throw line.Recommended StoriesWatch DeAndre Jordan Miss 22 Free Throws In One GameTake A Moment To Admire How Bad This DeAndre Jordan Free Throw Attempt IsDeAndre Jordan Doesn't Want You To Have Any Ice CreamPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply35 repliesLeave a reply