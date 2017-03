Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Roberto Batista Agut did about as well as you can do against the greatest these days, pushing him to two tiebreaks in the fourth round of the Miami Open, but, just, c’mon—these fucking nonchalant volleys.



Federer has now won 18 straight sets. Since he currently enjoys a 14-set streak against Tomas Berdych, his quarterfinal opponent, don’t expect that to stop.