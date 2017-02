Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Dominic Thiem breezily dismissed Diego Schwartzman in today’s 6-2, 6-3 quarterfinal at the Rio Open, and the highlight was this tweener that he slapped down the line for a winner:



Thiem, with his heavy groundstrokes on both wings, is the second seed here, and can probably see a fairly straight path to the title now that top seed Kei Nishikori staggered out in the first round. (Dolgo’s still lurking in the draw, though.)