It’s probably not a great idea to put any 87-year-old former college football coach on live television, but it’s an even worse idea when the old-timer in question happens to be Bobby Bowden.

And yet, there was Bowden as a guest on Mike & Mike this morning, with some, well, things to say about “daddies” and “mommas” and why a lot of his former players liked to wear earrings:

He also talked about old recruiting strategies:

Okay, let’s all go do something else and pretend like this never happened.