Things Are Bound To Get Uncomfortable When You Put Bobby Bowden On TVTom LeyToday 11:24amFiled to: media meltdownsbobby bowdencollege footballflorida state seminolesncaa Photo credit: AP/Steve Nesius It's probably not a great idea to put any 87-year-old former college football coach on live television, but it's an even worse idea when the old-timer in question happens to be Bobby Bowden. And yet, there was Bowden as a guest on Mike & Mike this morning, with some, well, things to say about "daddies" and "mommas" and why a lot of his former players liked to wear earrings:He also talked about old recruiting strategies:Okay, let's all go do something else and pretend like this never happened.