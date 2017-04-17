Chicago Cubs leadoff hitter Kyle Schwarber stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the first inning, with the Cubs trailing the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0, and laid down a perfect bunt to third. Seriously, no bunt has ever been so finely placed.

Brewers pitcher Chase Anderson, tiptoeing after the ball and waving off third baseman Travis Shaw, can’t be blamed for thinking it was going to roll foul—the ball literally rolled on the line for a few yards, mere centimeters from being out of play. Hell, a breath of wind could’ve pushed it foul. Not a breath of the human kind though, that’s still not allowed.