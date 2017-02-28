An errant basketball took a desperate break in the name of freedom this evening and tried to escape a game between Boise State and Fresno State. Referees tried to dislodge it; didn’t work. Players tried to retrieve it; no dice.



Enter the basketball child. This video is on the long side, and the basketball child doesn’t show up for a bit. It’s worth watching it all, as it makes the deus ex machina of the basketball child that much better.

As Muriel Strode wrote: “Do not go where the path may lead; go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.”