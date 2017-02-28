This Basketball Child's Daring Climb Is The Sports Highlight Of The NightPatrick RedfordYesterday 11:10pmFiled to: sports highlight of the daysportscollege basketballbasketball childbabieskidschildrensports babies234EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink An errant basketball took a desperate break in the name of freedom this evening and tried to escape a game between Boise State and Fresno State. Referees tried to dislodge it; didn’t work. Players tried to retrieve it; no dice. Advertisement Enter the basketball child. This video is on the long side, and the basketball child doesn’t show up for a bit. It’s worth watching it all, as it makes the deus ex machina of the basketball child that much better.As Muriel Strode wrote: “Do not go where the path may lead; go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.”Recommended Stories It's Early, But The Sports Highlight Of The Day Might Be This Guy's Flying Leap To Take Down A Confederate FlagThe Sports Highlight Of The Day Is This DogThe Sports Highlight Of The Day Is These Four Girls Vs. A RatPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply23 repliesLeave a reply