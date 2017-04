With the Spurs up one on the Blazers in the last six seconds of tonight’s game, Shabazz Napier had an open look at a three-pointer for Portland, but he drove into the lane and lost the ball. It pinballed around a few times before landing fortuitously at the feet of Noah Vonleh, who picked it up and casually snuck it in the hoop as time expired. It was such a bemusing ending, even the Spurs’ emotionally stingy coach Gregg Popovich had to laugh.