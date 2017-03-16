This Half-Court Draymond Green Lob For An Andre Iguodala Dunk Is GorgeousEmma BaccellieriYesterday 11:48pmFiled to: golden state warriorsAndre Iguodaladraymond greennbabasketball42EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink The Warriors didn’t have to try very hard to waltz all over the Magic tonight, but they still put in some effort to look cool while doing it. As evidenced by this nifty half-court lob from Draymond Green leading to an Andre Iguodala dunk:A thing of beauty. Damn. Recommended StoriesDraymond Green Remains The Beating Heart Of The WarriorsShould The Warriors And Cavs Be Getting Worried?Steph Curry Spoke Too SoonReply4 repliesLeave a reply