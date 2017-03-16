The Warriors didn’t have to try very hard to waltz all over the Magic tonight, but they still put in some effort to look cool while doing it. As evidenced by this nifty half-court lob from Draymond Green leading to an Andre Iguodala dunk:

A thing of beauty. Damn. 

Recommended Stories

Draymond Green Remains The Beating Heart Of The Warriors
Should The Warriors And Cavs Be Getting Worried?
Steph Curry Spoke Too Soon