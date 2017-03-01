This Horrendous Atlanta United Fan Chant Is The Nadir Of American "Football" CosplayBilly HaisleyToday 11:01amFiled to: mls suckssoccer in americamlsatlanta unitedsoccerscreamerfansbad fans23310EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink If you haven’t yet grasped why American soccer’s penchant for ripping off European fan culture without any of the history or tradition from which the real culture emerged is so embarrassing—think MLS team names like Sporting KC and D.C. United, or incidents like New York Red Bulls “ultras” tossing garbage bags at and scrapping with fans of their blood rivals NYC FC, a team that was invented out of whole cloth about three weeks ago—then these shrieking, bouncing jabronis attempting to show off just how Real Soccer Fan they are by shouting quite simply the stupidest chant of all time, one ostensibly inspired by their undying love for Atlanta United, a brand new, tradition- and history-free expansion franchise that somehow has engendered such devotion without playing a single competitive match, should make the vexing nature of it all viscerally clear:Come on, guys. You’re making us look bad. Advertisement Advertisement [Joe.uk.co]Recommended StoriesSandwich Board Becomes Weapon In New Jersey Soccer FightSupporters Clashed In The Streets Before The Red Bulls-New York City FC MatchNew York Red Bulls Fans Drop Sick Burn On NYCFC And The Rest Of MLSBilly Haisleybilly@deadspin.com@billyhaisleyWriterReply233 repliesLeave a reply