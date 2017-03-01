This Horrendous Defense By Jahlil Okafor Is Truly Something To BeholdLaura WagnerToday 9:17pmFiled to: Jahlil OkaforPhiladelphia 76ersMiami HeatHassan Whiteside603EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty You’re about to watch a defensive effort by 76ers center Jahlil Okafor. Be warned: It is the softest, wet-noodliest defense you’ll ever see in your dang life. Advertisement Okafor’s never been known for his defensive abilities, but this play, in which he wanders around the paint, slowly lifts limp arms in the general direction of the ball, shuffles his feet, and then watches in dazed resignation as Hassan Whiteside lofts up an easy, uncontested shot, is a masterpiece of putrid basketball.This happened in the first quarter when the game was still close. By halftime, the Sixers were—somehow!—down 64-44.Recommended StoriesJoel Embiid Is Done For The SeasonThe Shady 76ers Are Mad At Joel Embiid For DancingThe Shady 76ers Are Mad At Joel Embiid For DancingLaura WagnerStaff writerReply60 repliesLeave a reply