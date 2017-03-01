Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty

You’re about to watch a defensive effort by 76ers center Jahlil Okafor. Be warned: It is the softest, wet-noodliest defense you’ll ever see in your dang life.

Okafor’s never been known for his defensive abilities, but this play, in which he wanders around the paint, slowly lifts limp arms in the general direction of the ball, shuffles his feet, and then watches in dazed resignation as Hassan Whiteside lofts up an easy, uncontested shot, is a masterpiece of putrid basketball.

This happened in the first quarter when the game was still close. By halftime, the Sixers were—somehow!—down 64-44.