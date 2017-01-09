This Is Not Targeting, Somehow?Patrick RedfordYesterday 9:02pmFiled to: bad brainsNational championshipalabama crimson tideclemson tigerscollege footballncaamike williams854EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF ESPN Mike Williams hung on and got the first down here, but it cost him a huge shot from Alabama DB Tony Brown. There was no penalty called on the play, even if it appeared to be a fairly clear targeting violation. The Tigers held him out for the rest of the drive, but ESPN reported that he was medically cleared to return and he did so when Clemson got the ball back. Recommended StoriesClemson Linebacker Explains Everything You Need To Know About Grabbin' And Pokin' ButtsYour National Championship Game Tecmo Super Bowl Simulation Is LiveClemson Director Of Sports Medicine Not Into Scientific Studies, Very Into Knee BracesPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply85 repliesLeave a reply