via Twitter

Advertisements on NBA jerseys were inevitable, and we just got our first glimpse of the logos that will appear on the upper-left corners of jerseys starting in the 2017-2018 season, when the league begins its apparel deal with Nike. Here’s a look at the Celtics, Kings, and Sixers uniforms, courtesy of sentient press release Darren Rovell:

via Darren Rovell

via Darren Rovell

via Darren Rovell

These photos offer a sense of scale:



While these are obviously uglier than the unblemished jerseys, there was some agreement among Deadspin staff that we’d wear Sacramento gear, so long as the jersey depicted only an unbranded almond. Long live the Sacramento Almonds.