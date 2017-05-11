Photo credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty

Wizards youngster Kelly Oubre probably didn’t go into the playoffs expecting to be at the center of a big postseason storyline, but then he went and body-checked Kelly Olynyk in Game 3. After serving a one-game suspension while the Wizards played at home in Game 4, Oubre got back on the court in Boston last night, and this is what greeted him:



The Wizards got blown out, but Oubre played well in 20 minutes, scoring 13 points on 10 shots and effectively shadowing Isaiah Thomas on the defensive end. Afterwards, he brushed off the rude chants (via Washington Post):

“I mean, that was definitely expected, I wasn’t really surprised with anything that I heard,” Oubre said when asked about the profanity in particular. “Just the amount of people yelling my name, just singling me out is crazy. But it’s definitely a blessing to be in this position. Monday, I want to get back here — we have to get back here — so we have to take care of business at home and get back here so I can hear my name some more. That’s the goal, and that’s what we got to do.”

May we all aspire to be as calm and collected when confronted by our haters.

