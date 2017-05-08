Matt Harvey’s non-dildo-related suspension is just the latest beef that the Mets have tried and failed to keep inside the clubhouse, instead looking on in horror as the beef spills over into the stadium corridors and onto the field and everywhere, just nothing but beef, rancid, scabrous beef smeared across the tabloids’ back pages and the inside of every car of the 7 train.
This Matt Harvey Thing Is Only Going To Get Worse Before It Gets Better
Matt Harvey’s non-dildo-related suspension is just the latest beef that the Mets have tried and failed to keep inside the clubhouse, instead looking on in horror as the beef spills over into the stadium corridors and onto the field and everywhere, just nothing but beef, rancid, scabrous beef smeared across the tabloids’ back pages and the inside of every car of the 7 train.