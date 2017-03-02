Want to see some dank ball movement?



Okay, so the Nuggets aren’t quite the Spurs, but this is still a pretty slick bit of basketball. If we’re going to be charitable and call what looked like a mishandle by Jamal Murray a pass (let’s be charitable!), then we’re looking at nine passes in 13 seconds leading to an easy layup.

Our favorite large dime-dropping son, Nikola Jokic, is in there with two spicy passes of his own. He recorded his second consecutive triple-double in the game, and also nutmegged the Greek Freak:

I hope you enjoyed these good basketball plays.