Photo credit: Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Associated Press photojournalist Mark J. Terrill is one of the best shooters working in sports today, and his shot from today’s All-Star Celebrity Shootout of Chris Pronger drilling Justin Bieber is amazing. Here’s the full frame:

Ohhhh yeah. That’s so good. ENHANCE.

ENHANCE.

YESSSSSS

2016