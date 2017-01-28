This Photo Of Chris Pronger Crushing Justin Bieber Is EverythingTimothy Burke8 minutes agoFiled to: shotsjustin bieberchris prongernhlnhl all-star game101EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press Associated Press photojournalist Mark J. Terrill is one of the best shooters working in sports today, and his shot from today’s All-Star Celebrity Shootout of Chris Pronger drilling Justin Bieber is amazing. Here’s the full frame: Ohhhh yeah. That’s so good. ENHANCE. ENHANCE. YESSSSSSRecommended StoriesAmanda Nunes's Destruction Of Ronda Rousey, In PhotosThe Story Behind The Perfect Photo Of Sports' First Streaker2016Timothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply10 repliesLeave a reply