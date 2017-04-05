Photo: Tony Avelar/AP

Steph Curry is at it again, right in time for Kevin Durant’s looming return and the Warriors’ forthcoming playoff run. In just over a minute, the Warriors scored 11 points, all of which were either scored or assisted by Curry. He nailed a pair of threes, assisted Klay Thompson for another three, then found Andre Iguodala with, uh, whatever this was at the end here.

That little fake-turnaround-to-behind-the-back-pass move may well have been a double-dribble (Mike Breen didn’t think so), but either way I don’t really care. This all came shortly after Steph stole it and notched his third dunk of the season.

I think he’s ready for the playoffs.

