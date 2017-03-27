UNC-Kentucky was a keeper, a big-name showdown in a tournament dominated by new faces, and a thrilling finish in a month nearly devoid of buzzer-beaters. Malik Monk’s game-tying three with 7.2 seconds remaining was met by Luke Maye’s winner with 0.3 left, and as you can imagine, it was quite the emotional swing for Kentucky fans. Well, no need to imagine!



WKYT captured the above video of UK fans watching the final seconds from a Lexington bar, where things move rapidly from jubilation to shock, table-pounding, floor-crying, and a whole bunch of surrender cobras.

Here’s more video from the Lexington Herald-Leader, and again, the crowd turns quickly:

[Correction: I deleted a third video here that was not from this tournament. I suck.]

I bet they wish they were in Columbus.

