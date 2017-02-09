Three Michigan State Players Suspended While Police Investigate Sexual Assault AllegationsNick MartinToday 6:48pmFiled to: michigan state spartansSexual AssaultNCAACollege Football252EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo Credit: Gene Puskar/AP Images Michigan State suspended three football players and one staffer Thursday afternoon, revealing in a press release that the four unidentified team members are currently being investigated by the university for a sexual assault reported in “late January.” The school police department is currently heading the investigation; should they move forward with charges, the Ingham County prosecutor will take the case. All three players were removed from their dorm housing Thursday and are barred from attending team activities. Advertisement The school also announced it has sought the services of an “external law firm” to look into whether the football staff followed school policy; a separate Title IX consultant, Rebecca Veidlinger, was also hired to investigate whether any staff or students violated the school’s Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct policy.If you know anything about the situation, contact nick.martin@deadspin.com or tips@deadspin.com.Recommended StoriesHow Two Investigations Into Minnesota's Sexual-Assault Scandal Reached Two Very Different ConclusionsBig 12 Punishes Baylor By Temporarily Withholding Some TV MoneyBaylor Is Still Full Of ShitNick Martinnick.martin@deadspin.com@NickA_MartinStaff WriterReply25 repliesLeave a reply