An excited dog got loose and bounded into a World Cup cross-country skiing race on Sunday in Quebec City, and it was exactly as cute as you’d think.

The announcers loved it—“They are being chased by a dog!” one crowed delightedly—and the skiers didn’t seem to mind too much. According to the Montreal Gazette, second-place finisher Alex Harvey said, “It happens in cycling races, but I’ve never seen it in skiing. It just makes the story even better because luckily no one crashed or got hurt.”