The Tiger Woods comeback season lasted all of four months. In December, Woods announced that he was once again healthy enough to play golf and even played in a PGA event. Two months later, he had to withdraw from a tournament due to back spasms. Today, Woods announced that he just had back surgery and will not be playing any golf for the rest of the year.



Advertisement

Woods underwent an anterior lumbar interbody fusion, for the purposes of alleviating back and leg pain. A statement released on Woods’s website reads in part:

“The surgery went well, and I’m optimistic this will relieve my back spasms and pain,” Woods said. “When healed, I look forward to getting back to a normal life, playing with my kids, competing in professional golf and living without the pain I have been battling so long.”

Tiger Woods is 41, and this is his fourth surgery since March 2014. He has not played in a major tournament since the 2015 PGA Championship.

