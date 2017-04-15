Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty

Tim Howard has been suspended three games by MLS for what the league is calling an “inappropriate fan interaction”—in this case, telling a fan to “fuck your mother” or some variation thereof.

The suspension comes from two different incidents during last weekend’s match between Howard’s Colorado Rapids and Sporting Kansas City, one described as “foul language directed at a fan” and another as “an altercation with a fan following the game.” Regarding the first part of that, the specific language in question has been variously reported as “fuck your mother” and “motherfucker.” From a fan video, the former seems like it might be right and the latter definitely seems wrong, but judge for yourself:

(Others have guessed “I fucked your mother,” which is another possibility albeit not one quite as clear from that video.)

The league has not elaborated on what it meant by “altercation with a fan following the game” except to say that Howard later interacted with another fan inappropriately.

The Rapids have called it “unfortunate and regrettable” and will use backup goalkeeper Zac MacMath in his place.

